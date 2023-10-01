Whatever Happened To John Boyega After Star Wars?

When an actor takes the lead in a big iconic franchise early in their career, there's always a risk of being typecast as the character that made them famous. Just look at how Mark Hamill struggled to be taken seriously in live-action as anyone other than Luke Skywalker — though Hamill did find a successful niche in voice acting for animation. The young cast of the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy is navigating similar waters.

Fortunately, John Boyega seems well-positioned to escape the fate of forever being typecast as Finn from "Star Wars," thanks to both his talent and his sheer drive to create opportunities for himself. This is all the more impressive considering the struggles he's faced in the film industry, including noted disagreements with the arc of the sequel trilogy and concerns about systemic racism. Looking at Boyega's filmography in the years since the release of 2019's "Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker," he's been delivering great performances across a variety of genres in films such as "The Woman King," and "They Cloned Tyrone." Whether or not he ever returns to the "Star Wars" universe remains to be seen, but it's clear that his career is heading in the right direction whatever happens.