Who Voices The Transformer In The Paramount Commercial With Josh Allen & Peppa Pig?

Paramount+ has found a niche with the "Paramount Mountain" line of commercials. The ads see several characters under the studio's banner interact in amusing ways. In the newest one, uploaded to YouTube on January 12, football star Josh Allen shows off his quarterback skills to Peppa Pig. Upon hearing that Allen has "a cannon for an arm," a threatening-looking Terrorcon from the Transformers franchise appears to insist his literal arm cannon is far superior. Of course, he has difficulty showing it off, much to his dismay. But who's the actor behind the Transformer in the commercial?

It helps to know the robot in question is Scourge, who appeared in the 2023 movie "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." Peter Dinklage reprises his role from the film for the ad. Scourge is no-nonsense in the movie, with ominous lines like, "In the end, everything you cared for will be consumed." Dinklage gets to be much sillier with the character for the Paramount+ spot, insisting his arm cannon just needs time to warm up when he experiences performance issues.

It's fun to see the actor back as Scourge. Seeing as the character dies at the end of "Rise of the Beasts," it's unlikely he'll return for future movie installments, but everyone gets a chance to live on at Paramount Mountain.