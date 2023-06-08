The Ending Of Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Explained

Contains spoilers for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."

Every "Transformers" movie ends with a whiz-bang fireworks show hinging on robots beating the ever-loving tar out of each other. Even the more low-key 2018 installment "Bumblebee" couldn't resist having its titular lead square off against a pair of Decepticons in its climax. Typically, these endings have been dominated by the kind of chaotic mayhem only director Michael Bay can deliver, for good and for ill. "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is only the second live-action "Transformers" movie to not be helmed by the auteur behind "Armageddon" and "Ambulance." However, "Rise of the Beasts" filmmaker Steven Caple Jr. is still willing to emulate the scope and action-heavy sensibilities of Bay's works when it comes to crafting the ending of this newest "Transformers" movie.

Given all the noise and pummeling that occurs, it can be easy to lose track of seemingly important things at the end of "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," including just where those titular robotic animals went when all the fighting was done. This breakdown of the ending of "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" aims to provide any clarity over what just happened in this summer blockbuster's conclusion, as well as shed light on what this feature's ending could mean for the future of the "Transformers" movie franchise. As this exploration will make apparent, the ending of "Rise of the Beasts," like the home stretch of any "Transformers" movie, sends audiences out of the theater with an overwhelming amount of material and spectacle.