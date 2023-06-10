Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts - Who Is Scourge And What Are His Powers?

Contains spoilers for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"

From Westeros to Cybertron — who would've thought we'd see Peter Dinklage in a "Transformers" film? The "Game of Thrones" actor is just another in a long line of celebrated thespians — including no less than Hugo Weaving and Orson Welles — to lend their voices to the franchise's recognizable characters. In "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," Dinklage voices Scourge, the deadly Terrorcon leader.

Scourge first appeared in the 1986 animated film "The Transformers: The Movie," in which he was voiced by "Little Shop of Horrors" narrator Stanley Jones. During the Battle of Autobot City — a near-pyrrhic conflict between the city's eponymous defenders and the dastardly Decepticons, which would see devastating casualties on both sides including leaders Megatron and Optimus Prime — a longtime "Transformers" adversary named Thundercrack met his demise. From his corpse, the planet-sized Unicron created the superpowered Scourge.

Scourge served alongside Galvatron (formerly Megatron) underneath their new master, until Galvatron ultimately stayed true to his former ways and rebelled against Unicron. Afterward, Scourge became a regular antagonist in the "Transformers" animated series, wherein he was portrayed as an unparalleled hunter with a legion of subordinates called "Sweeps." He has appeared in many different comics, films, and television shows, most notably (in regards to "Rise of the Beasts") the comic series "Beast Wars: Uprising" and two different "G.I. Joe" crossover stories.

Scourge was clearly chosen for "Rise of the Beast" because of his richly intertwined history with the film's key players, though he also boasts a powerset that makes him one of the most dangerous "Transformers" villains yet.