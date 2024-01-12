Vincent Gallo Accused Of Sexually Explicit Language During The Policeman Auditions

Content warning: sexually explicit language, sexual harassment

Director Vincent Gallo has been accused of sexual impropriety on the set of his upcoming film "The Policeman," according to various outlets, including Rolling Stone and Deadline. Gallo stars in the film as murderer and rapist Joseph James DeAngelo — also known as the Golden State Killer, who was unmasked thanks to the late Michelle McNamara's investigative work documented in her book "I'll Be Gone in the Dark" — and per the report in Rolling Stone, he made actresses feel incredibly unsafe during their auditions.

One actress, Emily (who does not reveal her real name in the article), said that Gallo came at her with the following statement: "If I say to suck my d**k or I will kill you, I want you, you the person, not you the character, not you the actor, but you, to truly believe you will die if you don't do as I say. And just like you would in real life, if this were happening to you, I want you to do all of the actions necessary to do that. You won't actually suck my d**k, but you do not have the power, I have all the power. You have no control, I am in complete control."

Other actresses corroborated Emily's account of a frightening, difficult, and uncomfortable environment during the audition, with another unnamed accuser saying she declined to attend a callback over Gallo's behavior. Both outlets report that the Screen Actors Guild is investigating Gallo as a result.