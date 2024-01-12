Vincent Gallo Accused Of Sexually Explicit Language During The Policeman Auditions
Content warning: sexually explicit language, sexual harassment
Director Vincent Gallo has been accused of sexual impropriety on the set of his upcoming film "The Policeman," according to various outlets, including Rolling Stone and Deadline. Gallo stars in the film as murderer and rapist Joseph James DeAngelo — also known as the Golden State Killer, who was unmasked thanks to the late Michelle McNamara's investigative work documented in her book "I'll Be Gone in the Dark" — and per the report in Rolling Stone, he made actresses feel incredibly unsafe during their auditions.
One actress, Emily (who does not reveal her real name in the article), said that Gallo came at her with the following statement: "If I say to suck my d**k or I will kill you, I want you, you the person, not you the character, not you the actor, but you, to truly believe you will die if you don't do as I say. And just like you would in real life, if this were happening to you, I want you to do all of the actions necessary to do that. You won't actually suck my d**k, but you do not have the power, I have all the power. You have no control, I am in complete control."
Other actresses corroborated Emily's account of a frightening, difficult, and uncomfortable environment during the audition, with another unnamed accuser saying she declined to attend a callback over Gallo's behavior. Both outlets report that the Screen Actors Guild is investigating Gallo as a result.
Vincent Gallo has stirred up controversy for most of his career
It's not an exaggeration to say that Vincent Gallo has been a polarizing figure in film for decades now, but the accusations against him regarding the auditions for "The Policeman" are still shocking. Perhaps the director's biggest controversy besides this latest one was over his 2003 film "The Brown Bunny," which stars Gallo and Chloë Sevigny. Once called "the worst movie in the history of the Cannes Film Festival" by legendary critic Roger Ebert (though he later redacted that review), the film, which tells the story of a motorcyclist reminiscing about the woman he loved, is nothing if not explicit — which is what makes it so controversial.
Sexually explicit films aren't exactly novel, but "The Brown Bunny" features a scene where Sevigny and Gallo engage in an unsimulated sexual act. Sevigny has, over the years, defended the scene and overall film, calling it artistic, but in an age where actors are turning to intimacy coordinators more and more in order to feel safe, this is certainly a relic of troubling times past. Gallo's currently alleged behavior on "The Policeman" used to be something that was kept behind closed doors; now that performers feel comfortable speaking out, it's likely he'll be held accountable for making actresses feel harassed and uncomfortable.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).