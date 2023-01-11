What The Screen Actors Guild Nominations Tell Us About The Oscars - And How Hollywood Is Changing

Let's get this out of the way: awards shows have earned a reputation for promoting diversity without actually rewarding performers of color over established white actors. As of this writing, only five Black men have won Best Actor at the Oscars (and the most recent one, Will Smith, is currently banned by the Academy), and Halle Berry remains the only Black actress to win in the other leading category; typically, performers of color are relegated to the Supporting awards.

Meanwhile, the Screen Actors Guild went with a deserving and diverse list of actresses in their leading category. Sure, they nominated Cate Blanchett for (her admittedly incredible turn in) "Tár," but the rest of the list includes Ana de Armas ("Blonde"), Viola Davis ("The Woman King"), Danielle Deadwyler ("Till"), and Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All At Once"). Yeoh might have won at the Globes, but this is a stacked category, and it's anyone's game here — plus, this could mean that Deadwyler and Davis might have a shot in the competitive Oscar race. As for Yeoh and her fellow Globe winner and co-star Ke Huy Quan, who's nominating in the Supporting race at the SAG Awards, they could make history; Yeoh would be the first Asian actress to win for her leading role, and Quan would be the first Asian actor to win a SAG Award at all. Let's not forget Angela Bassett as well, who triumphed at the Globes in the Supporting Actress category and is nominated again here, which could potentially pave her way to winning her very first Oscar.

Hollywood still, obviously, has a long way to go, and year after year, they're offered the chance to show a commitment to real change and make history with their choices. Will the Screen Actors Guild actually act on this? Until the ceremony airs on February 26, we'll just have to wait and see.