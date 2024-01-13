First Ahsoka Season 2 Concept Art Teases Sabine Following Baylan Skoll's Quest

After months of uncertainty, Disney finally confirmed to fans that "Ahsoka" Season 2 is on the way, with Dave Filoni once again steering the ship. Along with the upcoming "Skeleton Crew" series and the recently announced Jon Favreau film currently titled "The Mandalorian & Grogu," the second season will theoretically keep building up to Filoni's own impending Star Wars movie, which is meant to act as a climax for this particular era of the franchise. Story details for "Ahsoka" Season 2 have been scarce, but the official Star Wars account on X, formerly Twitter, teased a couple of things in a recent post, sharing concept art for Season 2.

The sketch depicts Ahsoka and Sabine standing on the outstretched arm of a giant statue — the same one Baylan Skoll is shown standing on at the very end of Season 1. We know from that shot that it's a statue of the Father, an ancient Force being of immense power who dies during the events of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." The Father is one of the so-called Force-wielders of Mortis, a mysterious planet visited briefly by Ahsoka, Anakin Skywalker, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Season 1 implies that Baylan is searching Peridea for an ancient power connected to the Force-wielders.

Now, it seems that Ahsoka and Sabine are following Baylan's path. They probably don't have anything better to do, as the end of "Ahsoka" Season 1 sees them stranded on Peridea with no clear way of returning to their home galaxy. But what else can we glean from this concept art about the story of "Ahsoka" Season 2?