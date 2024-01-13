First Ahsoka Season 2 Concept Art Teases Sabine Following Baylan Skoll's Quest
After months of uncertainty, Disney finally confirmed to fans that "Ahsoka" Season 2 is on the way, with Dave Filoni once again steering the ship. Along with the upcoming "Skeleton Crew" series and the recently announced Jon Favreau film currently titled "The Mandalorian & Grogu," the second season will theoretically keep building up to Filoni's own impending Star Wars movie, which is meant to act as a climax for this particular era of the franchise. Story details for "Ahsoka" Season 2 have been scarce, but the official Star Wars account on X, formerly Twitter, teased a couple of things in a recent post, sharing concept art for Season 2.
The sketch depicts Ahsoka and Sabine standing on the outstretched arm of a giant statue — the same one Baylan Skoll is shown standing on at the very end of Season 1. We know from that shot that it's a statue of the Father, an ancient Force being of immense power who dies during the events of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." The Father is one of the so-called Force-wielders of Mortis, a mysterious planet visited briefly by Ahsoka, Anakin Skywalker, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Season 1 implies that Baylan is searching Peridea for an ancient power connected to the Force-wielders.
Now, it seems that Ahsoka and Sabine are following Baylan's path. They probably don't have anything better to do, as the end of "Ahsoka" Season 1 sees them stranded on Peridea with no clear way of returning to their home galaxy. But what else can we glean from this concept art about the story of "Ahsoka" Season 2?
What are Ahsoka, Sabine, and Baylan searching for on Peridea?
The story continues.
Ahsoka Season 2 now in development with Dave Filoni. pic.twitter.com/cqgt1phU3P
— Star Wars (@starwars) January 10, 2024
The Mortis statues add some clarity to what Baylan is looking for in this distant galaxy, but we still don't know the details. At one point in "Ahsoka" Season 1, he tells his apprentice, Shin Hati, about how much he despises the endless cycle of violence in the galaxy. Baylan sees the Jedi, Sith, Empire, and Republic as all the same. No matter who's in charge at the time, the dynamic of oppressor and oppressed remains. He says that the power he's hunting is enough to upset that cycle for good.
Peridea itself has already been established as a very strange and mystical place. It exists in a galaxy entirely beyond that of the main Star Wars saga, it's a sacred place for the hyperspace-traveling purrgil, and it's apparently the original home of the Nightsisters of Dathomir. Add all that up with the Mortis statues, and you've got a planet that's just full of secrets. Since Ahsoka still considers Baylan to be a dangerous enemy, she and Sabine are likely following his path so that they can stop him from unleashing whatever power he seeks. Alternatively, Baylan's quest could hold the key for Sabine and Ahsoka to escape Peridea.
Whatever the exact motivation, "Ahsoka" Season 2 has a larger issue to address concerning Baylan himself. With the great Ray Stevenson having sadly passed away after Season 1 finished filming, the character will need to either be recast or written out of the show.
What could Ahsoka Season 2 hold for Baylan Skoll?
The prospect of recasting any fan-favorite character is always tricky, especially when it comes after such a tragedy as Ray Stevenson's death. The actor was widely regarded as the best part of "Ahsoka" Season 1, but Baylan's role in the story may simply be too important for him to be written off. Fans have put forward some ideas for the recasting, with "House of the Dragon" actor Graham McTavish being a particularly popular choice.
Another option would be to push Baylan's apprentice Shin Hati into a more central role. She's also currently stranded on Peridea, recently cast off from her master's side after he ventured forth on his own quest. Shin has also become a pretty popular character among fans, with many rooting for a redemption arc and romance storyline between her and Sabine in Season 2. Ivanna Sakhno is certainly talented enough to handle a meatier part, but time will tell what role Shin will ultimately play in Season 2.
If nothing else, she doesn't appear in the newly released concept art, which means that she probably won't be teaming up with Ahsoka and Sabine — at least, not at the start. There are a lot of exciting possibilities for where "Ahsoka" Season 2 could go, but fans may have to wait a while to see them take shape, as the season is still in the early stages of development.