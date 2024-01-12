Titans Star Ryan Potter Becomes One Piece's Ace In Incredible Concept Design

Ryan Potter has set his sails for the Four Blues — or, at least, he wants to. In December 2023, the "Titans" star publicly expressed his interest in portraying Portgas D. Ace in Netflix's live-action adaptation of "One Piece." As an important figure in Captain Monkey D. Luffy's (Iñaki Godoy) life, Ace is a character who could change everything in Season 2. Creator Eiichiro Oda himself announced Netflix's decision to renew the series in September 2023, so it's less a matter of "if" Ace will ever show up and more a matter of "when."

On Instagram, Potter shared his long-cherished personal connection to the anime, saying, "This manga, anime, and cultural phenomenon has served as a touchstone and bridge for me, connecting me back to the earliest memories I hold dear. I'm throwing my hat in the ring. As they say, 'closed mouths don't get fed.' Tim Drake was the dress rehearsal, Gar was my '10,000 hours,' Ace is what I've set my sights on next. Feels right, seeing as I stopped watching regularly after Ace's early demise."

Along with his heartfelt words, Potter shared an image created by digital artist BossLogic that depicts himself as Ace, wrapped in the flames of the Mera Mera no Mi devil fruit. Ignoring the fact that there's no guarantee that Ace will even appear in Season 2, let alone appear as portrayed by Potter, BossLogic's artwork is striking. The digital artist is phenomenal at his job, and maybe Potter will be phenomenal in the role ... if it hasn't already been cast, that is.