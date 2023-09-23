One Piece: Ace, Chopper & These 3 Characters Could Change Everything In Season 2

Portgas D. Ace is popular character among "One Piece" fans, ranking ninth, for example, out of 1,174 possible choices in a character poll published to the franchise's official YouTube channel in 2021. If the live-action series mirrors his character's arc in the manga, Ace won't be in Season 2 for very long. Nevertheless, given his popularity, he may well be one of the most anticipated additions to the Netflix adaptation.

While the particulars of Ace's relationship to Luffy (Iñaki Godoy in live-action) become clearer in subsequent storylines, he's introduced as Luffy's brother — which comes as a surprise to the Straw Hat Crew just like the revelation that Marine Vice Admiral Garp (Vincent Regan) is his grandfather. Ace is also a member of a crew led by Edward Newgate aka Whitebeard, one of the four most powerful pirates in the world.

Ace first appears in the manga during the Alabasta Arc, which will most likely begin at some point in the latter half of Season 2. While on one hand it's possible that Season 2 could end before the Alabasta Arc, given Ace's significance to "One Piece" it's also entirely possible that his importance will grow in the live-action series just like Koby's (Morgan Davies) in Season 1 compared to his manga counterpart. Ace's introduction, then, could very well happen at any point during the upcoming season.