The Real-Life Barbie & Ken Hated Their Claim To Fame

Given that director Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" hit $1 billion at the worldwide box office a mere two weeks after its July 21, 2023, release, it's pretty safe to say that most fans are loving the big-screen story about the iconic doll created by Mattel President Ruth Handler in 1959. The irony, however, is that the person that Handler named the doll after — her daughter, Barbara — has never been a fan of the fame the doll brought her.

In an interview with the BBC five years before her death on April 27, 2002, at the age of 85, Ruth Handler — played by Rhea Perlman in a vital and poignant cameo in the "Barbie" movie — said, "Barbara hated being known as the inspiration for the Barbie doll — it bothered her."

Also speaking with the BBC, Barbara Handler, who was 18 years old when the first Barbie doll was released, said she found it odd when fans would ask for her autograph because her mother named the doll after her. "When people came up and say to me, 'Oh, you're the real Barbie,' I couldn't understand it because that's just a name that was given to the doll, but a lot of people thought that they modeled it after me and they made it look like me, and that I was supposed to be it," Barbara Handler said. "That's not true."