Loki's Tom Hiddleston Is Cast As The Joker In DCU Fan Art You Can't Unsee

Tom Hiddleston has garnered worldwide recognition for his longtime performance as the delightfully sinister Loki, whose transformation from evildoer to savior in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has cemented him as one of the franchise's most beloved characters. But with Hiddleston's Loki future up in the air, could the time be right for him to embody another comic book icon? One artist certainly thinks so, answering the question of what the God of Mischief would look like as the Clown Prince of Crime.

In March 2020, digital artist Jayden Ly, aka Mizuri (@mizuriau), shared a stunning piece of fan art on Instagram that sees Hiddleston ditch his horned helmet for a splattering of face paint. It's a slightly cleaner version of Heath Ledger's interpretation of the antagonist from 2008's "The Dark Knight," with Ly having used Loki's "Avengers: Endgame" character poster as a foundation. The post's caption asks viewers, "Hiddleston as Joker, Yay [sic] or Nay?" and continues, "Probably won't happen, but @twhiddleston would be an interesting Joker."

Although Hiddleston has proven himself an effective movie villain in the MCU, finding an actor suited to play the Joker who will appease all fans is no small task.