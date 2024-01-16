Loki's Tom Hiddleston Is Cast As The Joker In DCU Fan Art You Can't Unsee
Tom Hiddleston has garnered worldwide recognition for his longtime performance as the delightfully sinister Loki, whose transformation from evildoer to savior in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has cemented him as one of the franchise's most beloved characters. But with Hiddleston's Loki future up in the air, could the time be right for him to embody another comic book icon? One artist certainly thinks so, answering the question of what the God of Mischief would look like as the Clown Prince of Crime.
In March 2020, digital artist Jayden Ly, aka Mizuri (@mizuriau), shared a stunning piece of fan art on Instagram that sees Hiddleston ditch his horned helmet for a splattering of face paint. It's a slightly cleaner version of Heath Ledger's interpretation of the antagonist from 2008's "The Dark Knight," with Ly having used Loki's "Avengers: Endgame" character poster as a foundation. The post's caption asks viewers, "Hiddleston as Joker, Yay [sic] or Nay?" and continues, "Probably won't happen, but @twhiddleston would be an interesting Joker."
Although Hiddleston has proven himself an effective movie villain in the MCU, finding an actor suited to play the Joker who will appease all fans is no small task.
Some fans think Hiddleston is better suited for another Batman villain
While plenty of fans are on board with seeing Tom Hiddleston jump ship and join the DC Universe as the Joker, such as @_mr_nightowl_, who commented, "Yay [sic] 🔥 And honestly I think that scars, like Heath Ledger's Joker, would make it even better," given how tied together Hiddleston and Loki are with one another, others need a lot of convincing.
Redditor u/Fictional_Apologist, while believing that Hiddleston could pull off a good performance, can see him getting lost in the pantheon of other actors who have played the part. "Personally I think that character needs a break," they stated. "Also, I feel like it would be lazy casting to get Loki to be a big DCU villain."
Others don't take issue with Hiddleston playing a DC villain but feel he better embodies a different Batman baddie. As Redditor u/Gudako_the_beast simply stated, "This man is a well[-]put[-]together [R]iddler." Redditor u/bugmultiverse agreed, reasoning, "Tom's just got a bad boy trickster look not a psycho look, but I could see him being [R]iddler." Evidently, viewers think that Hiddleston's natural charisma would help his Riddler stand out from Paul Dano's gritty take in Robert Pattinson's "The Batman."
Whatever the case, the consensus is that Hiddleston has what it takes to relive his villainous glory days, whether that's as Loki, the Joker, the Riddler, or even someone else.