Tom Hiddleston Teases His Loki Future

With "Loki" having wrapped up and the titular God of Mischief seemingly finding his purpose, the future of Tom Hiddleston's role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now a bit of a mystery. On the one hand, Season 2 pretty neatly concludes Loki's adventures with the TVA, so we may have seen the last of him — and Hiddleston has suggested that's okay with him. "It all comes full circle," he said of the "Loki" series finale on the November 10 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." "It's the conclusion to Season 2. It's also the conclusion to Seasons 1 and 2. It's also the conclusion to six films and 12 episodes and 14 years of my life. ... It's been a journey."

It's been a journey for viewers as well, who have seen the Asgardian go from petulant prince to genocidal villain. And now, after years of being an on-again-off-again antihero, Loki saves Marvel's Multiverse, with the end of "Loki" Season 2 offering a fairly graceful and satisfying bon voyage to the character. And while he doesn't say anything definitively in the interview, the fact that Hiddleston refers to it as the "conclusion" of 14 years of his life seems like he could be content with it being his final appearance in the MCU. On the other hand, more recent comments may suggest we could still see his conniving trickster again.