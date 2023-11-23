Tom Hiddleston Teases His Loki Future
With "Loki" having wrapped up and the titular God of Mischief seemingly finding his purpose, the future of Tom Hiddleston's role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now a bit of a mystery. On the one hand, Season 2 pretty neatly concludes Loki's adventures with the TVA, so we may have seen the last of him — and Hiddleston has suggested that's okay with him. "It all comes full circle," he said of the "Loki" series finale on the November 10 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." "It's the conclusion to Season 2. It's also the conclusion to Seasons 1 and 2. It's also the conclusion to six films and 12 episodes and 14 years of my life. ... It's been a journey."
It's been a journey for viewers as well, who have seen the Asgardian go from petulant prince to genocidal villain. And now, after years of being an on-again-off-again antihero, Loki saves Marvel's Multiverse, with the end of "Loki" Season 2 offering a fairly graceful and satisfying bon voyage to the character. And while he doesn't say anything definitively in the interview, the fact that Hiddleston refers to it as the "conclusion" of 14 years of his life seems like he could be content with it being his final appearance in the MCU. On the other hand, more recent comments may suggest we could still see his conniving trickster again.
Time will tell ...
Based on comments he made in an interview conducted the following week, Tom Hiddleston is leaving the door to a potential MCU return open. Speaking to TheWrap, he again expressed satisfaction with the conclusion of Loki's character arc but didn't entirely rule out the possibility that we'll see him again. "I'm really pleased with where we landed. It feels significant and profound and correct. But I think time will tell, I suppose," he said when asked about returning as the character.
But even if we have seen the last of Hiddleston in the role, that doesn't necessarily mean we've seen the last of Loki. We've already met several Loki variants, and there's still an entire Multiverse to mine if the MCU needs a new God of Mischief. So while the "Loki" Season 2 finale completes Hiddleston's redemptive arc and the actor is seemingly content with it ending there, given Loki's new role as the God of Stories, not even Hiddleston can predict the future.