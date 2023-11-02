The Frasier Reboot's Sneakiest Cheers References (So Far)
While the "Frasier" reboot definitely takes the time to address how things have changed for the titular shrink (Kelsey Grammer) since he left Seattle for Chicago, that doesn't mean that Frasier's past in Boston has been erased. As a matter of fact, this new "Frasier" boasts a few callbacks to that place where everybody knows your name — when you're rebooting a series that started its life as a spin-off of a classic American sitcom, it's only natural to weave in references to not only the original version of the show but also the flagship series itself.
Some of the callbacks to "Cheers" and its spin-offs might be a little oblique at first blush, but they're definitely there if you keep your ears to the ground. Whether it's Frasier's bittersweet reminiscence of days gone by, one character's obsession with Boston sports teams, or a direct reference to the "Cheers" theme song, Frasier's time slinging suds under the watchful eye of Sam Malone (Ted Danson) continues to influence his life — and thus the reboot series. Circulating hints that there might be some "Cheers" cameos in this version of "Frasier" notwithstanding, here are the sneakiest "Cheers" references that "Frasier" has made thus far.
Season 1, Episode 1: The Good Father
In the series premiere of the reboot, "The Good Father," Frasier goes out to a bar with his old friend from Oxford, Alan Cornwall (Nicholas Lyndhurst), who is now a professor at Harvard, and the latter's department head, Olivia Finch (Toks Olagundoye). When Olivia asks Frasier how he feels about being back in Boston after so many decades away, Frasier admits that his emotions about his return are fairly mixed. "I'm not sure I was ever my best self here," he says. "I may have spent a little too much time at a certain bar."
That's an obvious reference to the many hours Frasier spent at Cheers sharing his not-always-positive opinions of his fellow barflies. Fortunately, he isn't repeating that pattern at Mahoney's so far. In fact, it's arguable he's spent most of his time there getting advice from Alan, Eve (Jess Salgueiro), and others instead of dispensing it. But while it's debatable as to whether or not Frasier's spending too much time there, it's clear he's trying to be his best self this time around.
Season 1, Episode 2: Moving In
"Moving In" spotlights Frasier's episode-long battle with his son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), over the former's reluctance to display the latter's possessions in the common areas of their newly shared apartment. Among these items is Freddy's collectible box of dirt from Fenway Park taken after the 2013 World Series, won by the Boston Red Sox. His impassioned argument for its importance reveals he's a big fan, which feels like a nice, oblique nod to an important influence in young Freddy's existence: his father's former rival, Sam Malone (Ted Danson).
After Freddy is born during Season 8 of "Cheers," Sam, a former relief pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, becomes a big part of his life, to the point where Frasier realizes that his son likes Sam more than he likes him. The episode doesn't quite confirm it, but Sam may well have helped birth Freddy's love of the Boston-based baseball team.
Season 1, Episode 5: The Founders' Society
During "The Founders' Society," Frasier joins Alan and Olivia in an attempt to get into Harvard's mega-exclusive founders society because he so desperately wants to belong somewhere, but a good talk with Alan down in the venue's wine cellar helps him come to terms with his feelings of alienation.
In the process, Frasier admits, "I used to be a regular at a bar, and yet ..." trailing off. In an obvious reference to the "Cheers" theme song, Alan picks up his thought by finishing the sentence with the line "nobody knew your name."
Gary Portnoy's "Where Everybody Knows Your Name" made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 83 and is considered one of the best television theme songs of all time. It's one of the clearest references to Frasier's origin point yet — and manages to break the fourth wall along the way.