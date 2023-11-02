The Frasier Reboot's Sneakiest Cheers References (So Far)

While the "Frasier" reboot definitely takes the time to address how things have changed for the titular shrink (Kelsey Grammer) since he left Seattle for Chicago, that doesn't mean that Frasier's past in Boston has been erased. As a matter of fact, this new "Frasier" boasts a few callbacks to that place where everybody knows your name — when you're rebooting a series that started its life as a spin-off of a classic American sitcom, it's only natural to weave in references to not only the original version of the show but also the flagship series itself.

Some of the callbacks to "Cheers" and its spin-offs might be a little oblique at first blush, but they're definitely there if you keep your ears to the ground. Whether it's Frasier's bittersweet reminiscence of days gone by, one character's obsession with Boston sports teams, or a direct reference to the "Cheers" theme song, Frasier's time slinging suds under the watchful eye of Sam Malone (Ted Danson) continues to influence his life — and thus the reboot series. Circulating hints that there might be some "Cheers" cameos in this version of "Frasier" notwithstanding, here are the sneakiest "Cheers" references that "Frasier" has made thus far.