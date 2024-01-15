Why Marvel's What If...? Season 2 Didn't Feature The X-Men

Throughout its first two seasons, Marvel's "What If...?" has told so many unusual stories and introduced enough creative variants of recognizable comic book heroes that one could be forgiven for thinking nothing was off limits for the show's writers and directors. However, fans would likely be surprised to learn that there are rules even the multiversal Disney+ anthology series has to follow. Indeed, not only was "What If...?" Season 2 not allowed to use Sam Wilson's Captain America, but it also couldn't feature any X-Men characters across its nine episodes.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, "What If...?" director and producer Bryan Andrews revealed that Marvel did not allow the show to use any X-Men heroes and villains in its second season. Apparently, the studio wants to introduce live-action versions of the X-Men before featuring them in any animated, Marvel Cinematic Universe-based titles. "They were pretty much off the table," Andrews said. "They're like, 'We've got to do it first in live-action and then you get to do it.'" The "What If...?" creative added, "We would've loved to have played with all kinds of toys. But there's limitations."

This explanation may come as a shock to certain Marvel fans. However, it's worth noting that the "What If...?" team was similarly told that they couldn't feature any variants of Sam Wilson's Captain America in its first two seasons because Marvel wanted to ensure that viewers met a live-action version of the character first.