The Batman: Barry Keoghan's Joker Makeup Transformation Sounds Like A Nightmare

Barry Keoghan didn't have a massive role in "The Batman," but his brief cameo as the Joker teased a future of interesting possibilities for the franchise. However, while the actor jumped at the chance to play the Clown Prince of Crime, he wasn't the biggest fan of having to look the part.

Speaking to GQ in a recent interview, Keoghan revealed that Michael Marino's makeup design took six hours to apply to his face. The actor struggled to sit still throughout the process, but it was made worse when production was shut down as he was close to completion. "I remember we were around five hours in, and then someone came in and went, 'We're shutting production down, there's COVID.' I was like, 'Huh? Really? What? What happened?' There was this steel thing that went [into my cheek], that was like slicing in. I was like, I'm really going to be left with a scar here."

Keoghan added that he got into the Arkham mindset by looking at photos of old mental institutions. This was also a haunting experience for the actor, who recalled one image that impacted him deeply. "It was spray paint of an old asylum room, and it said, 'Hell was more fun.'" This makes the entire Joker experience sound somewhat unappealing, but Keoghan is still keen to reprise the role in "The Batman 2."