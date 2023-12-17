James Gunn's The Batman 2 Update Has Fans Worried

James Gunn's statement seems to have the DC fandom extremely worried. Many fans appear adamant that the film won't be ready by 2025 and have brought up their points (and worries) on social media. "This is supposed to release in 2025," @Quagifre101 noted. "Oops." This view was echoed by @iamAkifKhan, who wrote, "We ain't getting it in 2025 ig." Another fan, @joelck22, wrote a similar post, expressing complete doubt that Reeves' sequel will be able to make its projected date.

"The Batman 2" will undoubtedly require Robert Pattinson to hit the weights hard to play Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter ego. However, @sallyvg thinks that the actor working out and learning combat choreography is a waste of his time now, as he might be waiting a while before he can don the cape again. "No script for The Batman 2??? WHAT???? Rob is training for WHAT???!!!"

On the flip side, some disappointed fans still found a positive in the situation. X's @ChainsawReacts reminded everyone that the project is still moving forward, and that's the main thing. "The Batman 2" might not arrive for a while, but a long wait is better than no movie at all, right?