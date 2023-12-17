James Gunn's The Batman 2 Update Has Fans Worried
"The Batman 2" might be set to experience some delays, and fans aren't happy about it. DC Studios' James Gunn took to Threads and addressed fans wanting more details about the sequel to director Matt Reeves' 2022 hit, which stars Robert Pattinson as the titular caped crusader. While Gunn admitted that an idea had already been pitched to him, he's yet to read an actual script.
Of course, the lack of progress is understandable. Hollywood is just coming off the back of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which caused multiple film and television projects to be put on hold for a while. Still, fans are concerned that "The Batman II" won't be released in time for its planned October 2025 release date, and they've been vocal about their dismay on social media. "Oh .. not good news for us..," X (formerly Twitter) user @SRKkiSoni wrote, summing up the cynical mindset of many fans. With that in mind, let's check out some of the other reactions to the news
Batman fans doubt the sequel will be in theaters in 2025
James Gunn's statement seems to have the DC fandom extremely worried. Many fans appear adamant that the film won't be ready by 2025 and have brought up their points (and worries) on social media. "This is supposed to release in 2025," @Quagifre101 noted. "Oops." This view was echoed by @iamAkifKhan, who wrote, "We ain't getting it in 2025 ig." Another fan, @joelck22, wrote a similar post, expressing complete doubt that Reeves' sequel will be able to make its projected date.
"The Batman 2" will undoubtedly require Robert Pattinson to hit the weights hard to play Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter ego. However, @sallyvg thinks that the actor working out and learning combat choreography is a waste of his time now, as he might be waiting a while before he can don the cape again. "No script for The Batman 2??? WHAT???? Rob is training for WHAT???!!!"
On the flip side, some disappointed fans still found a positive in the situation. X's @ChainsawReacts reminded everyone that the project is still moving forward, and that's the main thing. "The Batman 2" might not arrive for a while, but a long wait is better than no movie at all, right?