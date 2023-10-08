The Batman 2 Rumor Teases Live-Action Debut Of Iconic DC Comics Villain
Few characters are able to have as many successful iterations and adaptations on the silver screen as Batman has had since the late '80s. Despite the fondness fans may have for previous versions of The Caped Crusader, though, it's the current Matt Reeves take on the iconic hero that has them most excited.
"The Batman" showed itself as a match with the best versions of The Dark Knight yet, and considering how well it did at the box office, it wasn't much of a surprise when a sequel was announced to be in the works. However, what may come as a shock to longtime DC Comics fans is who is rumored to be the villain for the upcoming sequel.
Entertainment reporter Jeff Sneider sat down to talk with John Rocha on October 5, 2023, and revealed that he had been hearing rumbles that the central villain of "The Batman 2" would be none other than Hush. "Is there a rumor that the villain is going to be Hush? Maybe that rumor exists, but I don't know if that is accurate in the least," Sneider said. "I don't know if someone else has put it out there. Yeah, I have no idea, but I have heard whispers of a Hush, all right."
Like The Riddler, Hush has a personal grudge against Bruce Wayne
For those who are unfamiliar with Hush, the character premiered in the early '00s as a new Batman antagonist, and he definitely left a mark. A childhood friend of Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson), Tommy Elliot, a.k.a Hush, changes up the standard formula by instead wanting revenge on Bruce Wayne rather than Batman. The character is a former surgeon who has the skill to perform near-impossible surgical operations, and he generally hides his face under medical bandages. Hush also wields two pistols and has no qualms whatsoever about using them or his trusty scalpel to murder anyone who gets in the way of his plans.
Still, what makes the prospect of Hush appearing in "The Batman 2" seem more plausible than other rumors is that the character is closely connected to The Riddler (Paul Dano). In fact, it turns out that at the end of "Batman: Hush," The Riddler had been pulling the strings of Hush's plan from the shadows all along.
Furthermore, when you consider The Riddler's own grudge against Bruce Wayne in "The Batman," the pieces definitely start to line up for this rumor to hold some water. Either way, fans will likely have to wait until the first trailer comes out to see for certain whether there is any truth to the rumor.