The Batman 2 Rumor Teases Live-Action Debut Of Iconic DC Comics Villain

Few characters are able to have as many successful iterations and adaptations on the silver screen as Batman has had since the late '80s. Despite the fondness fans may have for previous versions of The Caped Crusader, though, it's the current Matt Reeves take on the iconic hero that has them most excited.

"The Batman" showed itself as a match with the best versions of The Dark Knight yet, and considering how well it did at the box office, it wasn't much of a surprise when a sequel was announced to be in the works. However, what may come as a shock to longtime DC Comics fans is who is rumored to be the villain for the upcoming sequel.

Entertainment reporter Jeff Sneider sat down to talk with John Rocha on October 5, 2023, and revealed that he had been hearing rumbles that the central villain of "The Batman 2" would be none other than Hush. "Is there a rumor that the villain is going to be Hush? Maybe that rumor exists, but I don't know if that is accurate in the least," Sneider said. "I don't know if someone else has put it out there. Yeah, I have no idea, but I have heard whispers of a Hush, all right."