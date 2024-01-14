Is The Mandalorian Season 4 Happening After The Star Wars Movie Announcement?

Lucasfilm announced on January 9 that the hit TV series "The Mandalorian" will serve as the basis for an upcoming Star Wars live-action movie called "The Mandalorian & Grogu." At its helm is "Mandalorian" showrunner and experienced blockbuster film director Jon Favreau. That said, "The Mandalorian" Season 4 was already in development at the time of this announcement and the forthcoming movie is now scheduled to go into production at some point in 2024. So, the status of Season 4 is suddenly complicated despite its prior confirmation.

Fortunately for "Mandalorian" die-hards, "The Mandalorian & Grogu" does not seem to have nullified or otherwise superseded the production of Season 4. Notably, multiple trade publications like Deadline stated explicitly that Season 4 is still in development in their write-ups about the upcoming film. In fact, Favreau has revealed that he's already completed writing Season 4 and knows precisely how it will fit in canonically with some other future Star Wars stories. What's still unclear is if the upcoming season will precede or follow the "The Mandalorian & Grogu" movie. Whatever the case may be, both projects appear to be in the works simultaneously.