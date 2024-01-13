Whatever Happened To Harley's Actor From Iron Man 3?

"Iron Man 3" came out in 2013 and ended its theatrical run as the fifth-highest-grossing film in cinematic history up to that point, with a total intake of $1.25 billion. It's still the eighth-highest-grossing summer release ever. The film's main attraction was, of course, the incomparable Robert Downey Jr., who shines particularly in Tony Stark's relationship with a young kid named Harley. Harley was played by a young actor named Ty Simpkins, who'd previously co-starred in "Insidious" (2011) and "Insidious: Chapter 2" (2013).

Harley finds Tony breaking into his garage after he crash-lands in rural Tennessee following the destruction of his home by the Mandarin. Tony's armor is nearly destroyed in his escape from the danger in Malibu, and he needs help to find Pepper and take down the Mandarin. Harley serves as an assistant and accomplice to Tony, who recovers and discovers that the suit brought him to Tennessee to investigate a bombing that fits the Mandarin's profile. Eventually, Tony moves on, but not before learning that Harley's father abandoned him six years prior. At the end of the film, viewers see Harley entering his garage, only to find that it's been outfitted with expensive tech and toys for him to explore.

Since "Iron Man 3," many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans may have wondered what Ty Simpkins has been up to since. Luckily, we've got answers.