Bodyguard Star Richard Madden Becomes Batman For James Gunn's DCU In Stunning Fan Art

Since leaping from the comic pages to the big screen, the subject of who would make the best Batman has been an ongoing debate among fans. In addition to the many actors who have donned the iconic cowl, fans also have plenty of performers in mind who could leave their mark on the hero's cinematic legacy. With the DC Universe set to give us a new interpretation of the beloved superhero in the upcoming "The Brave and the Bold," such casting discussions are gaining traction yet again. Now, one passionate artist has envisioned one of the most popular fan casting choices through their artwork.

Digital artist Hasan Kazi (@imaginativehk) shared a portrait of actor Richard Madden as Batman on Instagram. Widely recognized for his roles in "Game of Thrones," "Rocketman," and "Cinderella." Madden also received widespread acclaim for his performance as troubled war veteran David Budd in the British TV thriller "Bodyguard," which nabbed the performer a Golden Globe win in 2019. He has also had his experience in the realm of comic book cinema, having starred as Ikaris in the 2021 Marvel film, "Eternals."

Kazi's piece paints a clear picture of what Madden might look like in the role, presenting a grizzled take on Bruce Wayne. The artist has high hopes for Madden in the part, with the caption reading, "From Ikaris to Gotham's Dark Knight, Richard Madden embodies the perfect balance of charisma and intensity, making him an ideal choice to don the cape and cowl as Batman."