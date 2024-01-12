The Real Reason Mark Wahlberg Won't Appear In The Ted Series

While comedy fans anticipate the return of their favorite foul-mouthed teddy bear in the Peacock original series "Ted," another key face associated with the franchise will not be present this time. Mark Wahlberg, who starred in the two Ted movies as Ted's best friend, John Bennett, will not be alongside his cute and cuddly buddy for the show.

The reason for this is a tale as old as time in Hollywood, as Seth MacFarlane, series creator and voice of Ted, told The Wrap. "The practical reason is Mark Wahlberg's schedule. He's got a million movies he's working on at any given time, and so getting him to do a television series — his schedule just doesn't permit that, let alone something that potentially goes for more than one season. It's just tough." As a result of Wahlberg's tight availability, the creative team reconstructed "Ted" as a prequel series that explores the duo's high school years.

Stepping up to play a 16-year-old John is actor Max Burkholder. Speaking to The Wrap, he admitted to admiring Wahlberg and wanted to make right by the performer, stating, "It was a little intimidating at first. But that went away pretty fast. It's all there in the writing. It's all in the comedy, and in the heart, and in the relationship with Ted and Blair and the rest of the family." Thankfully, Burkholder had more than optimism on his side when it came to approaching the role.