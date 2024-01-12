CBS Confirms Blue Bloods Season 14 Theory With Spoilery Synopsis

Fans have probably waited longer than they would've liked for "Blue Bloods" Season 14. But the show's final season is bound to go out with a bang, and prior to its debut on February 16, a fan theory has already been confirmed.

TV Line has reported on what the "Blue Bloods" Season 14 premiere, titled "Loyalty (Part 1)," will be about: "Jaime goes undercover with a deadly human trafficking ring. Danny and Baez investigate a homicide connected to Darryl Reid (Malik Yoba), Danny's old partner. Also, Frank grapples with whether to publicly support Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) on a policy decision and Eddie is determined to teach a young shoplifter a lesson." In December 2023, fans theorized of a Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) undercover storyline due to the unique look he was sporting on set. It's good to know Jamie didn't get a tattoo as part of a mid-life crisis and is instead trying to bring some criminals to justice.

It isn't the first time Jamie's gone undercover. He adopts a new persona to infiltrate a crime family during a Season 2 arc, but things go sideways when he kisses Bianca Sanfino (Mara Davi). Nothing like that better happen this time around, seeing as he's married to Eddie (Vanessa Ray).