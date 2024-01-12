CBS Confirms Blue Bloods Season 14 Theory With Spoilery Synopsis
Fans have probably waited longer than they would've liked for "Blue Bloods" Season 14. But the show's final season is bound to go out with a bang, and prior to its debut on February 16, a fan theory has already been confirmed.
TV Line has reported on what the "Blue Bloods" Season 14 premiere, titled "Loyalty (Part 1)," will be about: "Jaime goes undercover with a deadly human trafficking ring. Danny and Baez investigate a homicide connected to Darryl Reid (Malik Yoba), Danny's old partner. Also, Frank grapples with whether to publicly support Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) on a policy decision and Eddie is determined to teach a young shoplifter a lesson." In December 2023, fans theorized of a Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) undercover storyline due to the unique look he was sporting on set. It's good to know Jamie didn't get a tattoo as part of a mid-life crisis and is instead trying to bring some criminals to justice.
It isn't the first time Jamie's gone undercover. He adopts a new persona to infiltrate a crime family during a Season 2 arc, but things go sideways when he kisses Bianca Sanfino (Mara Davi). Nothing like that better happen this time around, seeing as he's married to Eddie (Vanessa Ray).
What else can fans glean from the Blue Bloods Season 14 premiere synopsis?
Given that the "Blue Bloods" Season 14 premiere has "Part 1" in the title, one can assume certain story elements will carry over into the next episode. It would make sense that Jamie's infiltration of a human trafficking ring might require another episode to wrap some things up, and the rest of the Reagans should be plenty busy.
Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) working a homicide case is nothing new, but the wrinkle of it tying back to Darryl is interesting. He was previously seen on "Blue Bloods" in Season 6, Episode 10 — "Flags of Our Fathers." Not only was Darryl Danny's former partner, but he got into a mess of trouble when he planted evidence on a suspect for a case. It seems as though his misfortune continues to follow him. As this is the final season of "Blue Bloods," his return may signal how other people from the show's past could come out of the woodwork. Fans already saw a bit of this with the return of Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito) in the Season 13 finale. Who knows what other surprises could be in store?
The storylines for Frank (Tom Selleck) and Eddie in the "Blue Bloods" Season 14 premiere sound on par with what they're typically up to. However, there's no word on what Erin (Bridget Moynahan) might do. Fans will just have to tune in to CBS on February 16 to get the full picture.