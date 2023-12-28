Blue Bloods: In What Episode Does Jamie Go Undercover - And Why?

Portrayed by Will Estes, NYPD Sergeant Jameson "Jamie" Reagan has been a member of the "Blue Bloods" family since the show's inception back in 2010. He's been involved in some exciting cases during his tenure as a police officer in the Big Apple, and a prime example of such an investigation unfolded back in Season 2 of the hit show, when Jamie went undercover to take down some gangsters.

Beginning with Season 2 Episode 5 ("A Night on the Town"), the arc sees Jamie adopt the alias of Jimmy Riordan so he can befriend Noble Sanfino (Eric William Morris) and infiltrate his crime family. However, Season 2 Episode 9 ("Moonlighting") is where the investigation really picks up pace. It sees Jamie tasked with obtaining the syndicate's client list, forcing him to get involved in a stock scam to gain their trust. Tensions arise between "Jimmy" and the Sanfino brothers when he gets caught making out with their sister, which, of course, complicates matters.

"Moonlighting" boasts an impressive 8.0 rating on IMDb, making it one of the season's highest-rated installments. That said, plenty of viewers have highlighted some logical flaws with this storyline.