Blue Bloods: Where Is Mara Davi (Bianca Sanfino) Now?
Numerous famous actors have shown up on "Blue Bloods" over the years, from Treat Williams to Bebe Neuwirth. Other guest stars may fly under the radar, leaving viewers wondering where they might have seen them before. Such is the case for Mara Davi, who played Bianca Sanfino on three episodes of "Blue Bloods" Season 2. It's been a while since she kissed Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), but the actor has kept busy over the years with several television roles.
"Blue Bloods" wouldn't be the last time Mara Davi had a recurring role on a popular series. She played Daisy Parker in five episodes of "Smash" and Charlie in nine episodes of "Hustling." She's also appeared on another procedural, portraying Samantha Kelton across eight episodes of "FBI." Those who live on the East Coast may have had a chance to see Davi perform live. On Facebook, the Core Theatre Group, based out of Warwick, New York, posted a video of Davi singing and tap dancing to a Christmas melody. Considering her opening scene from "Blue Bloods" features her singing "Hallelujah," it's clear Davi is a multi-hyphenated talent.
Blue Bloods' Mara Davi has also been busy being a mom and creating a greener planet
While Mara Davi has ample television experience, she's just as comfortable on stage, appearing on Broadway in productions like "A Chorus Line" and "The Drowsy Chaperone." However, these days, the role she's most delighted to have is that of a mother. In 2018, she spoke with Broadway Box about her plans for her first Christmas with her son. "Every day is a new adventure, so I can't just pick one. He's really into tags right now ... so I'm going to make him a fuzzy pillow with this fuzzy fabric we picked out the other day, and I'm going to use scrap ribbon as tags all over the edge of the pillow."
Raising a family and performing in a litany of artistic mediums would be enough for most, but Davi is also passionate about sustainability and creating a greener world. She posts about environmental efforts, including composting, on social media, and she co-created Vintage Green, an eco-friendly initiative, with her husband, Aaron Gaines. As she explained to Broadway Box, the goal is to get people to rethink how they consume products, particularly those they use one time and then throw in the trash.
Davi certainly hasn't been slacking since her "Blue Bloods" days. And it's exciting to think of where she might pop up next.