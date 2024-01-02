Blue Bloods: Where Is Mara Davi (Bianca Sanfino) Now?

While Mara Davi has ample television experience, she's just as comfortable on stage, appearing on Broadway in productions like "A Chorus Line" and "The Drowsy Chaperone." However, these days, the role she's most delighted to have is that of a mother. In 2018, she spoke with Broadway Box about her plans for her first Christmas with her son. "Every day is a new adventure, so I can't just pick one. He's really into tags right now ... so I'm going to make him a fuzzy pillow with this fuzzy fabric we picked out the other day, and I'm going to use scrap ribbon as tags all over the edge of the pillow."

Raising a family and performing in a litany of artistic mediums would be enough for most, but Davi is also passionate about sustainability and creating a greener world. She posts about environmental efforts, including composting, on social media, and she co-created Vintage Green, an eco-friendly initiative, with her husband, Aaron Gaines. As she explained to Broadway Box, the goal is to get people to rethink how they consume products, particularly those they use one time and then throw in the trash.

Davi certainly hasn't been slacking since her "Blue Bloods" days. And it's exciting to think of where she might pop up next.