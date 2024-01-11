Why These Liberty Mutual Commercial Actors Look So Familiar

David Hoffman has been playing Doug, the human sidekick for LiMu Emu, ever since 2019. When he's not chewing on Doug's signature toothpick or sporting his sunglasses, he can be spied in a variety of comedic roles. He's had many supporting roles on Nickcoms and Disneycoms such as "Victorious," "Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn," and "Big Time Rush." He's also had a variety of parts in dramas, sitcoms, and soap operas alike, in "The Young & the Restless," "New Girl," "Modern Family," "2 Broke Girls," "Bones," Castle," and "Franklin and Bash."

His most substantive part thus far has been in the Hulu series "Quick Draw." He pops up for seven episodes in the partially improvised Western comedy as Clay Tidwell, a schoolteacher who may or may not secretly be a murderer. He also had a recurring role on the streamer's "There's... Johnny!" as Jim.

Aside from appearing in multiple sitcoms and dramas, Hoffman has used his experience in sketch and improvisational comedy and appeared in sketches on talk shows such as "Conan" and "Tosh.0." The actor keeps a frequently-updated Instagram, where he often chronicles his career and sometimes posts pictures from the sets of Liberty Mutual commercials.

Hoffman told the New York Post that in spite of Doug's popularity, he's never been recognized as his commercial alter ego in public. He added that he invented one specific aspect of the character's appearance — his iconic facial hair. "There was no physical description of [Doug]. The role didn't call for a mustache; I just decided he should have a mustache," he said.