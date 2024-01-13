One Yellowstone Episode Ended Up On The 100 Most-Watched Telecasts Of 2023

It's a true testament to the popularity of "Yellowstone" that the Western series only aired one episode in all of 2023, and it was enough for the series to make it onto the most-watched primetime telecasts list, published by Variety.

Super Bowl LVII blew everything else out of the water, and "NCIS" was the most-watched scripted primetime TV series in terms of total hours viewed. However, "Yellowstone" made its mark, coming in at No. 52 on the list for Season 5, Episode 8 — "A Knife and No Coin" — which premiered on January 1, 2023. That airing on the Paramount Network garnered 11.4 million viewers. For context, the highest-ranking "NCIS" episode comes in at No. 55, so if "Yellowstone" had managed to air a complete season last year, it could've given the CBS procedural a run for its money.

"Yellowstone" was more prominent on the 2022 list of most-watched telecasts. Six episodes ranked in the top 100, but it did have a bit of an edge due to strong showings from the Season 4 finale and the first few episodes of Season 5. And while 2023's list only had that one episode, the 2024 edition could have a lot more "Yellowstone," with the thrilling conclusion of Season 5 coming later in the year.