Yellowstone: Will There Be New Episodes In 2024?

Now that the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes are in the rear-view mirror, cameras are up and rolling once more on projects that were frozen over the summer and fall months of 2023. Some of those series will return before 2024 ends, and "Yellowstone" is indeed among them.

It was revealed in November 2023 that "Yellowstone" Season 5 Part 2 is slated to debut in November 2024. That means it will likely be wrapping up completely in 2025. The first eight episodes of Season 5 aired from November 2022 to January 2023, leaving six more outings to be scripted and completed. After that, the franchise's many spin-offs and tie-ins, including the recently greenlit "1944" and "2024," will continue airing.

It's not just the strikes that managed to gum up the works at Paramount Network. An ongoing dispute between soon-to-be-former series lead Kevin Costner and Paramount and the currently undecided fate of series patriarch John Dutton have left the series' conclusion hanging in uncertain limbo.