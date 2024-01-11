The Kim Cattrall Nissan Car Commercial That Was Too Sexually Explicit For TV

It probably isn't surprising that Kim Cattrall — best known for playing on-screen siren Samantha Jones on "Sex and the City" — once filmed a car commercial deemed too racy for primetime television. But what's the story here?

Specifically, the 2006 ad was pulled from the airwaves in New Zealand after it received numerous complaints for apparently being too risqué for a car commercial. In the ad, Cattrall, in full Samantha Jones mode, takes a phone call — on a flip phone, no less — and freely discusses an amazing ride she just took, saying the body was incredible and that she didn't realize it would be so big. It's only at the end of the ad that we see she's perched on a Nissan Tiida, at which point she decides it's time to go for another round.

At the time, Fox News obtained a statement from Nissan about pulling the ad from Kiwi airwaves. "We made this decision in the interest of self-regulation and in response to public feedback," the statement read.

Anyone familiar with "Sex and the City" knows that, compared to some of the other things Samantha uttered on the show, this ad was incredibly tame ... but apparently, it was a bit much for New Zealanders.