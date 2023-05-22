Kim Cattrall And Leslie Bibb Thrilled To Be Part Of Maniscalco/De Niro Comedy About My Father - Exclusive Interview

Kim, the hair scene was hilarious with Robert De Niro. What went into filming that, and [was] there any fun behind-the-scenes stuff you could talk about?

Cattrall: There is, actually. We had a terrific hair department. I was measured for a wig, and I came on set, and they had cut it in a very particular way.



Bibb: Very stylish.

Cattrall: Very stylish. But Bob looked at it and said, "It's not right." And he was right because he is playing a hairdresser and this is the first time you actually see him do a haircut. His character thought that he was a Michelangelo of haircutters, so he wanted to be true to his character [in] that he gave her a fantastic cut. So we stopped shooting, we went back to the hair trailer, and we made it shorter and shorter and shorter and shorter until you see what it is — almost like a Mia Farrow cut from "Rosemary's Baby."

Bibb: It looks like his haircut, which is the joke.

Cattrall: Which it had to [because it] was part of the dialogue. He was absolutely right about the cut and the color and everything about that statement. He made that work.

Leslie, you play Sebastian Maniscalco's on-screen girlfriend. Did you get to interact with his wife [Lana Gomez] at all?

Bibb: I've met them. Sebastian and I did a movie called "Tag" together. He married me and [Jeremy] Renner, so I met them during the premiere and at parties, and I got a sense of them. I wanted to make — because it's based on them, but loosely — I wanted to make her my own. I really went in with my wardrobe and her vibe and her more physical stuff. I wanted to get inspo from her, and I wanted to make it my own.

Watch "About My Father" in theaters on May 26.

This interview has been edited for clarity.