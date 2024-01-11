1923 Season 2: Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren's Yellowstone Series Gets Positive Update

When fans last saw the Dutton family on "1923," they were dealing with the possibility that they might lose their ranch to Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton), a landbaron who wants to own the property at any cost. Whitfield informs the family that he has paid the taxes owed on the ranch. That means if they do not give Whitfield his money back before the year ends, the land will be his.

Spencer is dealing with traumas of his own, as his sweeping romance with Alexandra runs into multiple snags. While on a boat to America, they are confronted by Prince Arthur (Rafe Soule), Alexandra's ex-fiancé, who demands Spencer duel him for Alex's hand. Spencer wins, then accidentally kills the man — and since Arthur is royalty, he's in quite a bit of trouble. Though Spencer's killing of Arthur is deemed an act of self-defense, he is put ashore. Alexandra cannot follow him as her parents have instructed her to return to England, though she vows that she and Spencer will meet again in Montana.

Spencer's brother, Jack (Darren Mann), and his fiancée, Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph), suffer a tragedy on the homefront when she endures a miscarriage. Meanwhile, Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves) finds shelter with her father, Runs His Horse (Michael Spears), after running away from a residential school, and ranch foreman Zane Davis (Brian Geraghty) and his wife, Alice (Joy Osmanski), cope with racism from the local police.

Fans will find out if these storylines will reach their culmination when the series resumes its broadcast schedule.