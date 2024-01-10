Echo: Why You Need To Change Your Disney+ Settings To Watch The Marvel Series

While many Disney+ subscribers will have to take an extra step to watch "Echo," the necessary settings change is fortunately not too complicated. To initiate the process, users access their profile settings for Disney+ through the streaming service's web player or mobile app.

Once users are logged into their Disney+ account, they simply have to hit the "Edit Profiles" button underneath their respective profile icon and name. From there, the user must select the profile with the content settings they wish to change. Once selected, a list of options will display, including one section titled "Content Rating." Selecting this section and following the prompt to enter the account's password will result in a list of selectable content ratings, ranging from TV-Y to TV-MA. "Echo" is the latter, so users should select "TV-MA" and save the settings. The miniseries should now be available to watch on that particular profile.

It's worth noting that "Echo" is the first of various upcoming MCU projects that are confirmed or rumored to have either a TV-MA or R-rating, such as the "Marvel Zombies" animated series. Certain legacy series like "Daredevil" also have TV-MA ratings and require the equivalent content rating to view. As such, diehard MCU fans are better off leaving their profile set to TV-MA in order to see every piece of MCU content.