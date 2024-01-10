Echo: Why You Need To Change Your Disney+ Settings To Watch The Marvel Series
"Echo" is finally here to deliver the surprisingly gritty next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. All five episodes of the miniseries starring Alaqua Cox's titular anti-hero have arrived on Disney+ for fans to binge. There's just one potential problem: no matter how hard some subscribers try, they may have trouble accessing or even finding the new series on the platform. That's because Disney+ requires those who want to watch "Echo" to opt into a certain setting that a decent few users might not have enabled yet.
Fans may know that "Echo" is making history as the first Marvel Studios-produced series to receive a TV-MA content rating, meaning that it is intended for mature audiences only. While the majority of Disney+ content only reaches TV-14 or PG-13 ratings, the service began making certain mature content available to view through the service in 2022. However, the ability to watch this media is not enabled on accounts by default. In order to view "Echo" and other TV-MA series or R-rated films, users must access their Disney+ settings and actively opt-in to the ability to view content with a mature rating.
How to change Disney+ settings to watch Echo
While many Disney+ subscribers will have to take an extra step to watch "Echo," the necessary settings change is fortunately not too complicated. To initiate the process, users access their profile settings for Disney+ through the streaming service's web player or mobile app.
Once users are logged into their Disney+ account, they simply have to hit the "Edit Profiles" button underneath their respective profile icon and name. From there, the user must select the profile with the content settings they wish to change. Once selected, a list of options will display, including one section titled "Content Rating." Selecting this section and following the prompt to enter the account's password will result in a list of selectable content ratings, ranging from TV-Y to TV-MA. "Echo" is the latter, so users should select "TV-MA" and save the settings. The miniseries should now be available to watch on that particular profile.
It's worth noting that "Echo" is the first of various upcoming MCU projects that are confirmed or rumored to have either a TV-MA or R-rating, such as the "Marvel Zombies" animated series. Certain legacy series like "Daredevil" also have TV-MA ratings and require the equivalent content rating to view. As such, diehard MCU fans are better off leaving their profile set to TV-MA in order to see every piece of MCU content.