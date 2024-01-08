NCIS Season 21 Premiere Plot Details Tease Torres-Centric Episode & That's Important

When "NCIS" returns for Season 21 on February 12, fans should expect Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) to be front and center. TV Insider provided a first look at the hit procedural series along with its spin-off, "NCIS: Hawai'i," and teased what's to come in the premieres. According to the brief description, "The team must help Torres when he puts his future at stake by confronting the man who tormented his family when he was a child."

It sounds like the Season 21 premiere will pick up right where the Season 20 finale, "Black Sky," left off. Fans saw Torres track down a man, played by Al Sapienza, he has a history with, at one point telling his sister, "I found him, sis. You know who I'm talking about. The bastard's still alive, and he's still doing it." This leads to a tense final scene where Torres meets the man face to face, and when the man asks Torres what he wants, he picks up a gun and says, "To watch you die."

It's a major cliffhanger; fortunately, fans won't have to wait much longer to see some kind of resolution. The Season 21 premiere should be a fairly Torres-heavy episode that hopefully answers who the man is and what he did to Torres' family. Fans have already had to wait longer than they'd like to see what happens with Torres since the SAG-AFTRA strike delayed production over the summer of 2023. Come February, "NCIS" gets right back into the thick of it.