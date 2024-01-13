The Hunger Games: Finnick Odair Has A Tragic Secret Past Only Book Readers Know

It's not a secret that the "Hunger Games" franchise is incredibly (and sometimes unrelentingly) dark. The mere concept of the Games themselves — where children chosen from the 12 districts of Panem are forced to fight to the death to show the true might of the all-powerful Capitol — is brutal enough, but through the eyes of Katniss Everdeen (played on-screen by Jennifer Lawrence), audiences watch as the world around her crumbles.

After she thwarts the will of the Capitol by ensuring that both she and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) survive their Games and become dual winners for District 12, Katniss is forced back into the arena for the 75th Annual Hunger Games (also known as the 3rd Quarter Quell) alongside other previous victors. That's where Katniss meets the dashing, charming Finnick Odair (Sam Claflin), whom she immediately dislikes.

A native and victor of District 4 who triumphed in the 65th Hunger Games, Finnick was what's known as a "Career Tribute," meaning that he comes from a more well-off district that ensures their young tributes train for the Games for years. Perhaps this is why Katniss mistrusts Finnick at first, but in a scene that doesn't make it to the films, she eventually learns there's much more to him than meets the eye, as do we. Specifically, Katniss learns that, after winning the 65th Hunger Games, Finnick was forced into sex work by President Snow (Donald Sutherland), but survived the ordeal by spending the years collecting the secrets of powerful Capitol denizens.