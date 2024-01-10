Who Sings 'I Drove All Night' In The Jeep Commercial With Derek Jeter?

One doesn't necessarily think of affection or romantic passion when they think of Jeeps, but a certain commercial featuring former New York Yankee Derek Jeter includes a famous ballad that's all about untamable desire. As Jeter drives long-distance to reach his family in a Grand Wagoneer, safely avoiding the hazards kicked up by a storm that has grounded his private plane, a balladic version of "I Drove All Night" can be heard in the background. This cover of the song features lead vocals by Francesca Blanchard, a musician who is no stranger to creating new takes on famous classics. And it joins Shaggy's "Electric Boogie" as a toe-tapping pop hit featured in a Jeep commercial.

To wit, Blanchard released a version of Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game" in 2023, and she has performed her own versions of "White Flag," "Streets of Philadelphia," "River," and multiple other tunes. Unfortunately, a full version of the song is currently unavailable; while Blanchard admits that she hasn't created a full-length version of "I Drove All Night" yet, and all that exists is the shortened version you hear in the commercial, she's open to adding it to her repertoire.

"I Drove All Night" itself, meanwhile, has become something of a power ballad standard after several very famous faces released covers of it over the past few decades.