John Ridley's Secret Marvel TV Series Finally Revealed 8 Years After ABC Announcement

Many Marvel projects have been announced and failed to materialize. We never got to see an Inhumans movie, and it eventually became a poorly-received TV series that was canceled after one season. Conversely, screenwriter John Ridley revealed that another Marvel project was originally envisioned as a TV show but then became a movie.

Ridley, an accomplished writer who won the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay for "12 Years a Slave," was attached to a Marvel TV series back around 2015. He divulged on the "Comic Book Club" podcast that it would have centered on the Eternals. Discussing the planned ABC show while also criticizing the "Eternals" movie that ultimately came to fruition, Ridley said, "My version, or the good version, was so f***ing weird. There was my version, a good version, which is good to me, which — that doesn't mean anything. There was the version that [Marvel] ended up doing, which I don't think that version was particularly good, I'll be honest."

The "Eternals" that came out in 2021 came from another Oscar winner — director Chloé Zhao, who also worked on the screenplay. It proved to be one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most divisive offerings, earning mixed responses from critics but a better reaction from fans. It's unclear if Ridley's interpretation would have proven more fortuitous, but it definitely would have pushed boundaries.