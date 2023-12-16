Anyone But You: Why Glen Powell & Sydney Sweeney's Rom-Com Is Rated R

In what could be a brilliant bit of counterprogramming, Sony Pictures is commemorating the end of December with the release of "Anyone But You." The film, which stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell as a pair of former lovers who find themselves caught up in a plan that'll inevitably lead to romance, is set to hit theaters the same week as "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," "The Iron Claw," and "All of Us Strangers." One of those titles is the family-friendly blockbuster sequel to a popular superhero film, while the other two are somber, acclaimed adult dramas. "Anyone But You," conversely, is a fairly straightforward romantic comedy starring two increasingly recognizable actors.

The film, in other words, promises to offer a completely different experience than any of its fellow high-profile late-December releases. That doesn't mean, however, that "Anyone But You" is a family-friendly romp. On the contrary, the film has officially been rated R for its "language throughout, sexual content, and brief graphic nudity." That may not come as much of a surprise to anyone who has seen the early trailers for "Anyone But You," which have teased its adult sense of humor and potentially steamy moments of nudity and sex.

Its R rating could either hurt the film or only make it seem more appealing to all the moviegoers out there who have been wanting to see Hollywood take a risk on a new, adult-oriented romantic comedy. Either way, it seems safe to say that the film's creative team members have made exactly the movie they wanted to make — adult content and all.