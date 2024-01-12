Marvel Theory: The First Movie Hulk Isn't A Mutation - It's A Demonic Possession

Bruce Banner's superhero origin story is beyond well-documented in popular media. Long story short — he's a smart guy who builds a bomb for the US government and gets a face full of gamma radiation for his trouble. But instead of dying a gruesome and traumatic death, Dr. Banner transforms into a muscular behemoth, fueled by rage and base instinct. Although the particulars vary across different adaptations, it is broadly understood that Bruce and the Incredible Hulk are the same being, like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. However, according to a Reddit theory, that's less true than it may seem.

On r/FanTheories, u/housepainterr suggested that "Hulk," Ang Lee's 2003 Universal Pictures film starring Eric Bana, swaps out scientific transformation for demonic possession. "Ang Lee's 'Hulk' always felt like a horror movie," they said. "The Hulk is a manifestation that Bruce had been suppressing all his life ... it was his suppressed childhood trauma that had kept the Hulk at bay for years ... instead of the radiation creating the Hulk (as usual), it only unleashed it. Opened a door or invited it ... [I think the Hulk] isn't an alter [ego] but an evil force the doctor keeps at bay."

The Redditor points to Lee's use of imagery as evidence, noting that the Hulk is often seen locked behind an abyssal door or peering out into the world through mirrors. While science fiction and the occult rarely mix, there's actually a canonical precedent for the Hulk being a demonic entity.