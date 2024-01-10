Who Plays Mother Fitness In The Planet Fitness Commercial?

Megan Thee Stallion has already dominated the world of music, and she's making major headway in Hollywood. Appearing in commercials for the likes of Planet Fitness is only the beginning, as she's acted in a variety of projects over the last couple of years. And they all pretty much have one thing in common.

If the rapper's going to act in something, viewers can be reasonably confident she'll play herself. That's pretty much the gimmick for Mother Fitness, as the character is simply Megan in a purple outfit. Similar sentiments can be shared for much of her filmography, as she plays herself in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." The same could be said of her role on "Big Mouth," where she plays a Hormone Monster named Megan and cracks a fourth-wall-breaking joke about how it's a big deal for the series to cast her. Even when she appears as Gloria in "Dicks: The Musical," one of the funniest comedies of 2023, the character's still pretty much her. She even gets her own song — "Out Alpha the Alpha" — that would feel right at home on a regular Megan Thee Stallion album.

No shade intended through all this. It's clearly working, as Megan is in demand everywhere. And between her commercial and acting gigs, she's teased a new album on the way soon. All must bow to the work ethic of Mother Fitness.