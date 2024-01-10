Who Plays Mother Fitness In The Planet Fitness Commercial?
Megan Thee Stallion is ringing in the new year by securing her bag any way she pleases. Not only does the rapper appear in a commercial promoting the 2024 Paris Olympics, but she also added another new credit to her resume by starring as Mother Fitness. The new Planet Fitness ad features Megan as an all-powerful deity, encouraging everyone to enter the judgment-free zone at the gym chain. And working out at the beginning of the year increases people's chances of having a hot girl summer later.
The partnership between Megan and Planet Fitness doesn't end with a simple commercial. The megastar also performed for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" – which just so happens to be sponsored by Planet Fitness — to kick off 2024. She even summoned the spirit of Mother Fitness onto her social media channels, sharing the commercial on Instagram with the caption, "Hotties, Mother Fitness has arrived and she's ready to spread Big Fitness Energy to all! Start feeling #RealHotGirlEnergy at Planet Fitness today!"
Megan Thee Stallion has brought her signature demeanor to many acting performances
Megan Thee Stallion has already dominated the world of music, and she's making major headway in Hollywood. Appearing in commercials for the likes of Planet Fitness is only the beginning, as she's acted in a variety of projects over the last couple of years. And they all pretty much have one thing in common.
If the rapper's going to act in something, viewers can be reasonably confident she'll play herself. That's pretty much the gimmick for Mother Fitness, as the character is simply Megan in a purple outfit. Similar sentiments can be shared for much of her filmography, as she plays herself in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." The same could be said of her role on "Big Mouth," where she plays a Hormone Monster named Megan and cracks a fourth-wall-breaking joke about how it's a big deal for the series to cast her. Even when she appears as Gloria in "Dicks: The Musical," one of the funniest comedies of 2023, the character's still pretty much her. She even gets her own song — "Out Alpha the Alpha" — that would feel right at home on a regular Megan Thee Stallion album.
No shade intended through all this. It's clearly working, as Megan is in demand everywhere. And between her commercial and acting gigs, she's teased a new album on the way soon. All must bow to the work ethic of Mother Fitness.