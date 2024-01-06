Who Is The Woman In The Paris Olympics Commercial & Why Is She Familiar To Marvel Fans?
The 2024 Paris Olympics are on the horizon — and one major music star was just featured in a cheeky commercial for this enormous international event.
In a new ad presented by Blux, rap princess Megan Thee Stallion stands on a platform and announces what she's dubbed "Thee Paris Olympics," complete with gentlemen behind her on horseback dressed to the nines. The horses then perform dressage — a type of horse riding that seems almost like dancing — around Megan Thee Stallion, much to her delight. The one horse she particularly likes then sprouts wings like a mythical Pegasus while also, inexplicably, breathing fire. This all, naturally, turns out to be a fantasy, and merely a pitch Megan Thee Stallion is presenting to a room full of baffled executives. (Eventually, the horse, just as frustrated as she is, asks why they don't get it.)
So, why should Marvel fans recognize Megan Thee Stallion, who spends most of the rest of the ad trying to get said executives to pronounce Olympics "correctly" using her signature "aaah" sound? Well, a lot of people probably recognize Megan Thee Stallion, one of the most popular performing artists around today ... but she also appeared on the 2022 series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."
Who did Megan Thee Stallion play on She-Hulk?
It definitely seems like every single performer in the entertainment industry has ended up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe through one avenue or another, and that does in fact include Megan Thee Stallion. During She-Hulk's run in 2022, the rapper showed up on the September 1 episode "The People vs. Emil Blonsky," where lawyer by day, She-Hulk by night Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) reunites with a former colleague who was defrauded by a shape-shifting Light-Elf. So, how did said Light-Ef defraud him? She pretended to be Megan Thee Stallion and basically catfished him.
The rapper does play herself while she's being impersonated, but then she finally plays her actual self as she twerks alongside Jennifer in the lawyer's office, congratulating her on winning a big case. The scene in question is pretty great: Jennifer, a huge fan, tells Megan Thee Stallion, "I will kill for you, Megan Thee Stallion," and Megan Thee Stallion seems overwhelmed, telling the attorney to "dial it back." The cameo ended up dividing "She-Hulk" fans a bit, with some absolutely hating the guest appearance. But there's no denying that the whole thing is a fun little jaunt — and it officially brought Megan Thee Stallion into the MCU.
Megan Thee Stallion is a Grammy-winning, chart-topping superstar
Aside from her Paris Olympics commercial and appearance on "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," Megan Thee Stallion is one of the most famous rappers working today. After gaining notoriety on Instagram, she released her breakthrough single "Hot Girl Summer" (with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign) in 2019, and the rest is history. She became even more famous, though, when everyone found themselves stuck at home during the initial COVID-19 quarantine in 2020 and fans started using her song "Savage" as a TikTok soundtrack and even created a whole dance around it.
After "Savage" was remixed with Beyoncé (Megan Thee Stallion also later appeared in "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" in 2023 to perform alongside the queen herself), Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with fellow star Cardi B for "WAP," a single that sparked joy for many (and horrified right-wing pundits as a nice bonus). As of this writing, Megan Thee Stallion has won a handful of BET Awards, four American Music Awards, two Billboard Music Award, and three Grammy Awards (including one for best new artist). Megan Thee Stallion is, put simply, one of the most popular artists in the world right now, so it's no surprise that the Paris Olympics and NBC Sports wanted her to help promote their highly anticipated games.