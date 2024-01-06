Who Is The Woman In The Paris Olympics Commercial & Why Is She Familiar To Marvel Fans?

The 2024 Paris Olympics are on the horizon — and one major music star was just featured in a cheeky commercial for this enormous international event.

In a new ad presented by Blux, rap princess Megan Thee Stallion stands on a platform and announces what she's dubbed "Thee Paris Olympics," complete with gentlemen behind her on horseback dressed to the nines. The horses then perform dressage — a type of horse riding that seems almost like dancing — around Megan Thee Stallion, much to her delight. The one horse she particularly likes then sprouts wings like a mythical Pegasus while also, inexplicably, breathing fire. This all, naturally, turns out to be a fantasy, and merely a pitch Megan Thee Stallion is presenting to a room full of baffled executives. (Eventually, the horse, just as frustrated as she is, asks why they don't get it.)

So, why should Marvel fans recognize Megan Thee Stallion, who spends most of the rest of the ad trying to get said executives to pronounce Olympics "correctly" using her signature "aaah" sound? Well, a lot of people probably recognize Megan Thee Stallion, one of the most popular performing artists around today ... but she also appeared on the 2022 series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."