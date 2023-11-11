Echo Episode Count Is A First For Marvel's Disney+ Shows

Disney+ has accumulated a massive library of Marvel television series, both good and bad, but the series focusing on Maya "Echo" Lopez (Alaqua Cox) aims to be something different. A Daredevil villain from the comics, Echo's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut came in the "Hawkeye" miniseries after the fallout of "Avengers: Endgame." Though set up as an adversary, Echo contends with her betrayal at the hands of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), who was a surrogate father to her. Now, with her own series, the titular character will deal with her demons in a way that hasn't quite been shown before in the MCU.

Set to drop all the episodes on Hulu and Disney+ at once, the series is the first MCU show to be rated TV-MA. The "Echo" trailer is hard-hitting, full of brutal violence that seems more in line with the Netflix era of Marvel television. Also a first is the episode count, confirmed by Marvel. When "Echo" premieres in January, it will only have five episodes. In contrast to other projects like "Loki" and "Secret Invasion," which have six, the upcoming series seems to have a more streamlined philosophy. Industry insider @CanWeGetToast stated the episodes will be around an hour long and that the original order of six was cut down due to concerns with pacing. While the episode order is short, it could bode well for a new era of Marvel television shows.