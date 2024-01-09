Alleged Deadpool 3 Leak May Have Revealed Hugh Jackman's Rumored Wolverine Mask
When Hugh Jackman heard about his "Deadpool 3" Wolverine costume, he cursed in excitement. The character most often appears in Marvel Comics wearing yellow and blue. Jackman's iteration will wear a version of that iconic outfit for the first time in "Deadpool 3." Understandably, then, Wolverine's "Deadpool 3" costume broke the internet when Ryan Reynolds dropped an image of himself alongside Jackman in the classic outfit. That said, Jackman lacks a mask in the photo. Now, an alleged leak may have provided fans with their first look at the missing Wolverine mask.
200 days to go and this comes from @CanWeGetToast #RUMOUR
THIS IS #WOLVERINE
THIS IS THE MASK! THIS IS AWESOME! THIS IS GONNA ELEVATE OUR HERO TO LEGENDARY STATUS EVEN MORE WHEN WE SEE IT FOR REAL.
THIS IS THE BEST THERE IS.
THE ❌CITEMENT IS BUILDING EVER MORE for #DEADPOOL3 pic.twitter.com/lXmg5QzPr8
On January 9, Hollywood insider @CanWeGetToast circulated what is purportedly an image of Jackman's Wolverine mask in "Deadpool" 3 on Instagram. While this info was initially shared with paid subscribers, the picture quickly made the rounds online thanks to third parties — including @WolverSteve.
The mask is a close recreation of Wolverine's famous look. It consists of a paneled yellow base, winged black eye pieces, pure white eye coverings, and small black components that adhere it to the side of the mutant's head. It's worth noting the image is mirrored, so the original source may be just half of Wolverine's face that @CanWeGetToast duplicated to give followers a better idea of what the mask looks like in full.
Marvel fans are happy with the mask's look
In response to @XMenUpdate's tweet about the supposedly leaked image of Hugh Jackman's new Wolverine mask, most comments are either jokes or positive reactions. In one example of the latter, @Bart2389 excitedly praised the mask and added a GIF of "Zoolander" villain Jacobim Mugatu exclaiming, "Dear god, it's beautiful." Meanwhile, @SPIDEY1500 wrote, "It's beautiful bro," accompanied by a photo of comic book Wolverine shedding a tear.
The photo also gained some traction on Reddit — most notably on a subreddit dedicated to Marvel spoilers. In the thread's top non-joke comment, u/TrpTrp26 pointed out how surprising it is Jackman is wearing his character's mask for the first time 24 years after his X-Men debut and then described the design as beautiful.
Some people, like u/Heisenburgo, are particularly interested in the mask's white eye components. "Actually, it's so cool that they're keeping the white eye sockets just like Deadpool's mask. I never actually thought about it, but it makes sense that they'd include them," they wrote.
It's always possible that this leak is inaccurate. However, if it's real, it seems like Jackman donning a full Wolverine costume will be a very popular creative choice.