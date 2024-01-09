Alleged Deadpool 3 Leak May Have Revealed Hugh Jackman's Rumored Wolverine Mask

When Hugh Jackman heard about his "Deadpool 3" Wolverine costume, he cursed in excitement. The character most often appears in Marvel Comics wearing yellow and blue. Jackman's iteration will wear a version of that iconic outfit for the first time in "Deadpool 3." Understandably, then, Wolverine's "Deadpool 3" costume broke the internet when Ryan Reynolds dropped an image of himself alongside Jackman in the classic outfit. That said, Jackman lacks a mask in the photo. Now, an alleged leak may have provided fans with their first look at the missing Wolverine mask.

200 days to go and this comes from @CanWeGetToast #RUMOUR THIS IS #WOLVERINE

THIS IS THE MASK! THIS IS AWESOME! THIS IS GONNA ELEVATE OUR HERO TO LEGENDARY STATUS EVEN MORE WHEN WE SEE IT FOR REAL.

THIS IS THE BEST THERE IS.

THE ❌CITEMENT IS BUILDING EVER MORE for #DEADPOOL3 pic.twitter.com/lXmg5QzPr8 — WolverSteve HUGH JACKMAN is Wolverine 💛💙 (@WolverSteve) January 8, 2024

On January 9, Hollywood insider @CanWeGetToast circulated what is purportedly an image of Jackman's Wolverine mask in "Deadpool" 3 on Instagram. While this info was initially shared with paid subscribers, the picture quickly made the rounds online thanks to third parties — including @WolverSteve.

The mask is a close recreation of Wolverine's famous look. It consists of a paneled yellow base, winged black eye pieces, pure white eye coverings, and small black components that adhere it to the side of the mutant's head. It's worth noting the image is mirrored, so the original source may be just half of Wolverine's face that @CanWeGetToast duplicated to give followers a better idea of what the mask looks like in full.