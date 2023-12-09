Hugh Jackman Cursed When He Heard About His Deadpool 3 Wolverine Costume

The closest Wolverine gets to wearing a yellow suit before "Deadpool 3" is in an alternate ending to "The Wolverine" in which he receives a case from Yukio (Rila Fukushima) with one inside — but he never puts it on. The film's director, James Mangold, told Screen Rant that it never felt right to use it.

"Nothing seems less Wolverine-like than the desire to put on a trademarked outfit, particularly canary yellow, and kind of prance about doing good deeds and have people go, 'Oh my God! It's The [sic] Wolverine!'" he said. "At least the [sic] Wolverine, as I see him, that's a real struggle for me and always has been. I somehow feel that if somehow we ever put Hugh [Jackman] into one of those outfits, people would not be happy. Essentially, it's something that lives on the page and I'm not sure could live anywhere else."

With the "Deadpool" threequel set to explore more of the Multiverse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and having a much more humorous vibe than "The Wolverine" or "Logan," it's incredibly fitting for the movie to go all out in its portrayal of Wolverine since Jackman can finally wear the suit without worrying it will clash with the tone of the project. Viewers can see the classic suit when "Deadpool 3" premieres in theaters on July 26, 2024.