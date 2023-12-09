Hugh Jackman Cursed When He Heard About His Deadpool 3 Wolverine Costume
When Hugh Jackman hung up the claws after his (at the time) final appearance as Wolverine, he had accomplished almost everything an actor can when bringing a single superhero to life, his one missed opportunity being that he had never worn the character's classic blue and yellow suit from the comics. But now, more than half a decade later, he finally gets to do just that in "Deadpool 3."
Director Shawn Levy shared Jackman's reaction when he was told that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige wanted him to don Wolverine's iconic yellow suit in "Deadpool 3" on the show "Jake's Takes." Quite simply, the actor was pumped, exclaiming, "F*** yeah!"
And fans should be just as excited — the comics-accurate look adds a missing ingredient to Jackman's longtime portrayal of the character and gives them what they've been waiting more than two decades to see in live action, although that wasn't always the plan.
Hugh Jackman nearly wore the suit before Deadpool 3
The closest Wolverine gets to wearing a yellow suit before "Deadpool 3" is in an alternate ending to "The Wolverine" in which he receives a case from Yukio (Rila Fukushima) with one inside — but he never puts it on. The film's director, James Mangold, told Screen Rant that it never felt right to use it.
"Nothing seems less Wolverine-like than the desire to put on a trademarked outfit, particularly canary yellow, and kind of prance about doing good deeds and have people go, 'Oh my God! It's The [sic] Wolverine!'" he said. "At least the [sic] Wolverine, as I see him, that's a real struggle for me and always has been. I somehow feel that if somehow we ever put Hugh [Jackman] into one of those outfits, people would not be happy. Essentially, it's something that lives on the page and I'm not sure could live anywhere else."
With the "Deadpool" threequel set to explore more of the Multiverse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and having a much more humorous vibe than "The Wolverine" or "Logan," it's incredibly fitting for the movie to go all out in its portrayal of Wolverine since Jackman can finally wear the suit without worrying it will clash with the tone of the project. Viewers can see the classic suit when "Deadpool 3" premieres in theaters on July 26, 2024.