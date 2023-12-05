How To Watch NCIS' 2023 Crossover Event In The Right Order

"NCIS" has expanded into one of the most dominant franchises on television, spawning numerous spinoffs. And CBS decided to reward fans with an "NCIS" crossover in 2023 to bring their favorite characters together for a pulse-pounding adventure. CBS aired the episodes in order on January 9, but if you want to check it out after the fact on Paramount+, here's the order you need.

The first installment belongs to "NCIS," with the episode "Too Many Cooks." It kicks things off by bringing the "NCIS" team as well as characters from the other properties, including G. Callen (Chris O'Donnell), Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), and Jesse Boone (Noah Mills), to Washington D.C. to celebrate the retirement of a renowned professor at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. But when that professor dies, they all wind up in the crosshairs with bounties on their heads.

To see what happens next, fans need to catch the "NCIS: Hawai'i" episode "Deep Fake." The crossover concludes with the "NCIS: Los Angeles" episode "A Long Time Coming," which is part of the show's final season. Given how many fans felt the "NCIS: Los Angeles" finale did the series a disservice, maybe a future crossover could bring back some characters to provide greater closure.