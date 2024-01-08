Robert Downey Jr.'s Golden Globe Should Have Gone To Someone Else - Here's Why

On the other end of the spectrum is Charles Melton, who delivered one of the most quietly devastating performances in recent memory as Joe Yoo in Todd Haynes' "May December," serving as a stark contrast to Ryan Gosling and Robert Downey Jr.'s bombastic performances in "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer." Before this role, Melton was best known for his work on the over-the-top teen soap "Riverdale," and as Joe, he certainly proved he could hold his own against heavy hitters like his co-stars Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore.

"May December" is, above all, a statement on the way that spectators treat horrific situations and how insensitively they can approach the most difficult of subjects, and Melton's Joe is in the eye of this particular storm. Though he's married to Gracie Atherton-Yoo (Moore) as the movie begins, actress Elizabeth Berry (Portman) upends their "idyllic" life together to investigate the circumstances of how their relationship began — at which point we learn that Gracie groomed, assaulted, and abused Joe when he was 13 years old and she was 36.

The way Melton plays Joe — a young boy who never truly got to grow up, but is now seemingly stuck in the body of an adult man — is heartbreaking from start to finish, particularly when he ends up in a romantic entanglement with Elizabeth without any awareness of how to handle the situation. When Joe weeps at the film's close as his kids graduate from high school, it's gutting and strangely optimistic, marking a perfect end to this tricky movie. It would have been so fitting for the Golden Globes to not only award Melton for his shattering performance, but also pass the torch on to a younger generation of performers.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).