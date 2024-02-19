True Detective: Night Country Episode 6 Confirms What Happened To Liz Danvers' Family
There's a lot of mystery at the heart of "True Detective: Night Country." While that's basically the thrust of the entire show, Season 4 seems to be especially mired in secrets and lies. One of the most confounding aspects of the story has to do with its central character, Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster).
It's clear from the first episode that Liz is struggling with something from her past, and it soon becomes obvious that this isn't just concerning her and Navarro's (Kali Reis) secret either. Still, it isn't until the final episode that we discover what happened to Liz's family in "True Detective: Night Country."
As some might have guessed from the hints dropped throughout the series, Liz's husband and son died in a car crash. Dealing with the effects of hypothermia after falling through ice, Liz sees visions of her family, including the fateful accident that claimed their lives. This may also help explain other little details about Liz throughout the season, like how taken aback she is when she steps on a shard of glass and finds it embedded in her shoe, just like at the accident.
What does this tell us about Liz in the present day?
Viewers undoubtedly notice that Liz has a somewhat parental role in the lives of many younger characters. While the most obvious ones might be Pete (Finn Bennett) and Leah (Isabella Star LaBlanc), there's also an argument to be made for Navarro, who, at the very least, was once mentored by the older officer.
The tragedy may also help to explain Liz's promiscuity. As Navarro asks her at one point, "Is there anyone in this town who you haven't slept with?" While there's nothing wrong with being sexually active with multiple partners, it makes sense that the character, who is also frequently seen drinking, may be trying to fill the hole left in her life by her lost husband.
Still, it's her son's death that dominates Liz's thoughts most. Not only does the event haunt her throughout "True Detective: Night Country," but it seems to have shaken her faith and her belief in humanity as inherently good. While no amount of solace can fill a hole of grief that large, it appears Liz has at least found some peace by the end of the series. Furthermore, with Leah and Pete (and perhaps Navarro) still in her life, she has the chance to continue to teach younger people she cares about, even if they occasionally butt heads.