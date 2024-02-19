True Detective: Night Country Episode 6 Confirms What Happened To Liz Danvers' Family

There's a lot of mystery at the heart of "True Detective: Night Country." While that's basically the thrust of the entire show, Season 4 seems to be especially mired in secrets and lies. One of the most confounding aspects of the story has to do with its central character, Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster).

It's clear from the first episode that Liz is struggling with something from her past, and it soon becomes obvious that this isn't just concerning her and Navarro's (Kali Reis) secret either. Still, it isn't until the final episode that we discover what happened to Liz's family in "True Detective: Night Country."

As some might have guessed from the hints dropped throughout the series, Liz's husband and son died in a car crash. Dealing with the effects of hypothermia after falling through ice, Liz sees visions of her family, including the fateful accident that claimed their lives. This may also help explain other little details about Liz throughout the season, like how taken aback she is when she steps on a shard of glass and finds it embedded in her shoe, just like at the accident.