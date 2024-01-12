Dingle Dangle: Everything To Know About The Shark Tank Brand
Having a baby means countless moments to look forward to for parents watching their little miracle grow into a fully formed person. And now there's an easy way to imbue fun into some of the less desirable parts of parenthood.
The Dingle Dangle gives parents an effortless way of keeping their babies entertained. The device has three different functions, with the ability to either be a sensory rattle, a nursery mobile, or even a dangling toy that can be worn around the parent's head. It not only acts as an easy-to-use distractor while performing such tasks as changing diapers or nap times, but it also allows parents to meaningfully bond and interact with their babies during their first year of development.
Nowadays it seems that parents have more on their plate than ever before, so anything that eases the load is sure to have immediate value. The Dingle Dangle will have the chance to prove itself in this arena as it makes its TV debut on the January 12, 2024, episode of "Shark Tank." Whether or not the Sharks go gaga for the Dingle Dangle has yet to be seen, but in the meantime, here are some interesting facts about the company.
A pair of dads are behind the Dingle Dangle's creation
While in an airport in 2018, Mark Hamilton ran into an emergency when his daughter needed her diaper changed right away. It proved to be an arduous task, as she kicked, screamed, and struggled while Hamilton was trying to change her. He was fearful as his daughter grabbed and nearly ingested some toilet paper hanging above the changing station. Ultimately changed by this experience, Hamilton sought a solution that would keep her from struggling while also being fun.
His initial creation was a metal coat hanger with keys that dangled down from them. While it made for an entertaining solution, Hamilton wanted to perfect it further so he could feel confident bringing it out in public. Not long after, Hamilton met his new neighbor, Stewart Gold, and the two became quick friends. Gold was fascinated by Hamilton's invention after discovering it. With Gold's second son on the way, the two worked together for a year to fine-tune Hamilton's homemade prototype. Noticing a need for such an item, they launched an Indiegogo campaign to fund further production, raising $5,335.
It's already an award-winning product
Since launching in the middle of 2020, the Dingle Dangle has already become a favorite of parents everywhere. On Amazon, it has a 4.5 average rating out of 5 stars. Most have praised its ease of use and functionality, with buyers using the product for everything from changing diapers to taking photos and even as cat toys. But what users seem to enjoy the most is its comical value, with one reviewer stating, "My son gets a real laugh out of this whenever we wear it to change his diaper! My husband and I have had quite a few laughs ourselves! While it looks silly, it definitely keeps baby entertained when changing diaper or getting clothes on."
Over time, this positive reception has manifested itself into noteworthy accolades. In 2022, it was honored with the National Parent Product Award and was among the items to receive an Editor's Choice Award from MadeForMums. Dingle Dangle made an especially big splash when the company received a Best New Product Award from the distinguished British Baby Products Association in 2022. It was a meaningful moment for co-founders Mark Hamilton and Stewart Gold, who told Nursery Online, "To be recognized by the highly-regarded Baby Products Association (BPA) alongside household names like Chicco, Vital Baby and ROMA was validation that our idea had merit."
Dingle Dangle sells more than Dingle Dangles
As with most new companies, Dingle Dangle's biggest mission is to expand its reach. In the same Nursery Online interview, co-founders Mark Hamilton and Stewart Gold shared their biggest hurdle in doing so. "We know first-hand how magical the product can be, but the challenge with any new and innovative product is adoption," they said. Thankfully, Dingle Dangle has more to offer families other than its namesake 3-in-1 product.
On Dingle Dangle's website and Amazon, buyers can find several baby items made to make parents' lives easier. This includes a wide range of feeding bowls and mats, burp cloths, utensil kits, teethers, changing mats, and even stylish faux fur booties. In anticipation of its appearance on the show, the company is also offering several "Shark Tank" bundle deals on various gifts and toys.
The Dingle Dangle has made a difference in the lives of countless households, but will the sharks be entertained by the innovative baby product? While there may be valid concerns regarding competitors in the market, Dingle Dangle's stellar performance with users and widespread acclaim is sure to earn it some points. At the very least, it's likely to get a nice bump in exposure from the "Shark Tank" effect given the product's quirky nature.