5 Facts About VibeRide From Shark Tank

On "Shark Tank" Season 15, Episode 10, the founders of a business called VibeRide attempt to convince the Sharks that their proprietary longboard braking system isn't just a novelty but a paradigm shift for their industry.

Back in Season 6, the inventors of a sports product called Spikeball appeared on "Shark Tank" and tentatively agreed to a deal with Daymond John. While the investment they negotiated on-air eventually fell through after cameras stopped rolling, Spikeball still exploded in popularity. Since VibeRide is also aiming to innovate in the world of sports, the rapid growth of Spikeball serves as a sort of template for the founders.

The basis for VibeRide's existence is the fact that stopping a longboard during or after skating down a steep hill can be difficult. The VibeRide system makes braking as simple as pushing down on a lever installed near a longboard rider's back foot. In addition to easing the process for those unfamiliar with traditional foot braking, it also saves the rubber on the bottom of shoes from otherwise inevitable wear. On "Shark Tank," the young owners of VibeRide are hoping that these innovations will impress the Sharks enough to help them kick off a Spikeball-esque growth.