Whatever Happened To College Foxes Packing Boxes After Shark Tank?

Nick Friedman and Omar Soliman made their "Shark Tank" debut on the hit show's inaugural episode in 2009. They seek a $250,000 investment for 25% of College Foxes Packing Boxes. The co-founders share their prior success with College Hunks Hauling Junk as well as their recent placement on Inc. Magazine's Top 30 Entrepreneurs in America under 30. Their intent with the investment is to improve their software, marketing, and communication systems.

The Sharks are confused as to why College Hunks is not part of the offer given its proven traction, as the business made $500,000 in net profits alone in 2008. Kevin O'Leary proposes $250,000 but wants a 51% equity stake. Before they can answer, Robert Herjavec allows them to go back out and rework their pitch to include College Hunks as part of the offer. After some deliberation, the duo comes back in, stating that they can't give up any piece of College Hunks for such a small amount. They counter with $1 million for 10% equity, valuing their company at $10 million.

Unsurprisingly, the sharks go into a frenzy, with the opinionated O'Leary proclaiming, "You know why you're wearing those ties? You're pigs. Pigs get slaughtered." He goes out, followed soon after by Daymond John, who has issues with the ethics of using women in such a way. Kevin Harrington and Barbara Corcoran also exit, feeling that Friedman and Soliman are placing value on what the business will be worth in the future. Herjavec offers to take 50% of College Foxes but also wants 10% of Hunks just in case Foxes doesn't work out. Following some failed renegotiations, they decline Herjavec's proposal and exit.