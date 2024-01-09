Blue Bloods: The 5 Episodes Everyone Should Watch Before Season 14 Finale

Sometimes, it's the case that shines through and makes a "Blue Bloods" episode interesting. "Forgive our Trespassers " is the final episode of Season 13, and a natural starting point for anyone who wants a crash course in what's going on with the Reagan clan as Season 14 looms. It's also got an excellent case that helps highlight what the procedural does well and why it's managed to stand the test of time over the past decade.

The episode follows Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and his erstwhile partner Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) as they investigate a set of copycat murders that emulate those committed by Dr. Leonard Walker (Mather Zickel), a serial killer whom they brought into custody earlier in the season. They aren't alone in the field and are joined by Danny's former partner, Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito), now a small-town sheriff. While the trio dig deep into their suspect file, they find their lives are in danger — and things might not be as cut-and-dry with Walker as they once believed.

"Forgive our Tresspassers" is as close to a warm hug of an episode as the drama ever gets, and Jackie isn't the only long-missing character who returns to the fold. Nicky Reagan-Boyle (Sami Gayle) makes an appearance after a season's absence. It also keeps audiences abreast of the politics in which the Reagans often marinate, as Erin (Bridget Moynahan) deals with a difficult case and Frank (Tom Selleck) finds himself going toe-to-toe with Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) over New York's battle with homelessness. Not only is this episode an important starting point for a Season 13 catch-up, but also for the show at large.