Blue Bloods Is Better With Joe Hill: Why CBS Should Bring Back Its Most Controversial Character

Adding a new character to a well-established television series is always a risky gambit. For every successful choice — see the many, many recasts that have passed through the hallowed precinct halls in the "Law & Order" universe — there's the risk of ruining things with a Cousin Oliver-style fresh face.

However, "Blue Bloods" scored an interesting and yet remarkably controversial character in the form of Joe Hill (Will Hochman). Part of the CBS show's fourth generation of Reagan grandchildren, he was unique because he wasn't raised with the rest of the family, consuming their iconic Sunday dinners and wrapped in the cosseting comforts of being watched out for on the force by other members of the family. However, being the son of the eternally revered late Joe Reagan automatically reserves him a seat at the family table. A family member who isn't privy to their ways and traditions, he provides a fresh eye on the Reagan family's typical behavior and sometimes rebels against it.

It is, unfortunately, a concept some fans also decided to take a stand against — especially when it was revealed that the saintly Joe Reagan had conceived a child out of wedlock and never knew about Joe Hill's existence. Joe Hill is ultimately excised from the show after appearing somewhat regularly during Seasons 11 and 12 before fading away during Season 13. This is a crucial error the series ought to ameliorate while it still has time, especially with "Blue Bloods" closing in on its final season.